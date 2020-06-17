What Stands Out So Far in 2020?



Average weather is a bore. Meteorologists tend to focus on Mother Nature's quirks and eccentricities. So far 2020 is off to a warm start. Berkeley Earth says there's an 89 percent probability this year will be the warmest on record, worldwide. I sense a trend.

Hurricane season is off to an active start and I'm struck by a lack of tornadoes in traditional "Tornado Alley" over the central and southern Plains. Patterns are shifting; in recent years larger, more frequent tornadoes have spun up from Arkanas to Alabama. Harder to spot, harder to track, and not top of mind like Texas or Oklahoma - that's a dangerous mix.

Hot sunshine hangs on today, but cooling storms rumble in during the PM hours tomorrow. Expect warm sun on Friday and most of Saturday (nicer day of the weekend) with instability showers and storms bubbling up Sunday.

F-5 tornadoes, described in the movie "Twister" as "The Finger of God", are rare here. But Chandler, Minnesota was hit by an F-5 on June 16, 1992, damaging 75 homes & 10 businesses.

Storm Potential. After a hot, dry Wednesday the chance of T-storms will increase Thursday from west to east across the state. Future radar: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Slow Cooling Trend. Expect more low 90s today and Thursday before a weak frontal passage drops temperatures and dew points (slightly) on Friday. Saturday should be the sunnier, drier, warmer day of the weekend statewide. Sunday will be cooler, windier and wetter for most of us.

Late July: Taking the Edge Off the Heat? If you believe GFS, that is. Troughing over eastern Canada may eject a few bursts of free A/C south of the border the last week of June, with the hottest air staying south of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hurricane Season Has Just Begun, But We've Already Seen 5 Unusual Things Happen. The Weather Channel has some interesting perspective on an early year for tropical activity; here's a clip that caught my eye: "...The most recent addition to the list of unusual occurrences is Cristobal's trek into Wisconsin. Before Cristobal, the remnants of just three other Atlantic tropical cyclones had tracked through the state or its adjacent Lake Michigan waters in more than 100 years of records. The other three remnant systems were Gilbert in 1988, an unnamed former hurricane in 1949 and the former Galveston Hurricane from 1900. Cristobal was different from those systems because its remnant traversed the entire length of the state to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan border. That's the farthest west on record a tropical cyclone remnant from the Atlantic has tracked through the Badger State..."

Records Have Already Been Broken, and Hurricane Season Just Started. CNN provides more perspective on the first 3 tropical storms of 2020: "...Before the season officially began on June 1, we already had two named storms: Arthur and Bertha, which is impressive in and of itself. Then we added Cristobal, the third named storm of the season, and that pushed us into the record books. "We did set a record for the earliest third named storm formation date on record, breaking the old record set in 2016," says Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University. This means that this year was the earliest a named storm that starts with the letter "C" has formed. Even more impressive: All three of those storms had a direct impact on the US. The latter two made a direct landfall on US soil; Bertha in South Carolina, and Cristobal in Louisiana..."

What is a "Derecho"? Phys.org has a good explainer of these rare, but destructive windstorms: "...Gustav Hinrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa, analyzed severe winds in the 1870s and 1880s and identified that many destructive storms were produced by straight-line winds rather than by tornadoes, in which winds rotate. Because the word "tornado," of Spanish origin, was already in common usage, Hinrichs proposed "derecho"—Spanish for "straight ahead"—for damaging windstorms not associated with tornadoes. In 1987, meteorologists defined what qualified as a derecho. They proposed that for a storm system to be classified as a derecho, it had to produce severe winds—57.5 mph (26 meters per second) or greater—and those intense winds had to extend over a path at least 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, with no more than three hours separating individual severe wind reports..."

NOAA Leaders Violated Agency's Scientific Integrity Policy, Hurricane Dorian "Sharpiegate" Investigation Shows. You just can't make this stuff up. Many days I feel like I'm trapped in an endless loop of The Onion. Capital Weather Gang explains: "An investigation conducted on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has found that agency leadership violated its scientific integrity policy through actions that led to the release of a statement that backed President Trump’s false statement about the path of Hurricane Dorian, according a new report. The NOAA statement, issued Sept. 6, 2019, contradicted its own meteorologists at a weather forecast office in Birmingham, Ala. The scandal over the forecast for Hurricane Dorian has come to be known as “Sharpiegate,” after President Trump displayed a modified NOAA forecast map during an Oval Office briefing to depict the storm threatening Alabama..."

Image credit : "It began on Sept. 1 when President Trump warned that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama. Capital Weather Gang's Jason Samenow presents a timeline of events." (Allie Caren/The Washington Post).

Clean Energy Capacity Grew at a Record Pace in 2019. Some interesting perspective from TIME.com: "...Renewable energy, like wind and solar power, is becoming cheaper thanks to improving technology, growing economies of scale, and fierce competition in the sector. For example, in the second half of 2019, it cost 83% less to generate electricity from solar plants than it did 10 years earlier, according to the report. Generating more electricity from renewable sources—which, unlike fossil fuels, do not emit greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide that trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere—is essential to preventing the worst effects of climate change. Currently 13.4% of global electricity is generated from renewable sources. That’s up from 12.4% in 2018 and 5.9% in 2009, according to the U.N..."

The Auto Industry is Wrecked - Let's Rebuild It With Electric. A Green Car New Deal? WIRED.com spells out a hypothetical world where a pandemic and depression would point the auto industry in a sustainable direction - faster: "...In the first quarter of 2020, domestic automakers saw their sales fall by nearly one-half from a year ago. This was due mainly to the Covid-19 crisis, which shuttered factories and dealerships, and put millions of people out of work. With the ranks of the unemployed now including nearly one in every seven American workers, and recent reports suggesting that many of the lost jobs will never return, the forecast for the car industry looks uncertain at best. The situation has gotten so terrible, in fact, that it might be taken as a form of opportunity. Now is the time for a massive rethinking of our automotive and vehicular future. To rescue the American auto industry, and our world, we should launch a massive, coordinated private-public partnership: the Green-Car New Deal. This intensive investment would save existing jobs and create new ones as it hastened a large-scale shift by industry and consumers to electric vehicles..."

WEDNESDAY: Hot sunshine, gusty. Winds: S 15-25. High: 94



THURSDAY: Sticky sun, heavy PM T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 74. High: 92



FRIDAY: Sunny and slightly cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 63. High: 84



SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nicer day of weekend. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 61. High: 85



SUNDAY: Showers and T-storms, heaviest PM hours. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 82



MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 59. High: 84



TUESDAY: Early thunder, then sunny, breezy. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 61. High: 85

Climate Stories...

89% Probability 2020 Will Be Warmest Year on Record. So Says Berkeley Earth: "...Of the first five months of 2020, only April and May have set a new record, though January to March were each no lower than the fourth warmest. Overall, the January to May average has been the 2nd warmest. The warmest January to May period occurred in 2016 and coincided with a massive El Niño event. It is remarkable that 2020 is approaching the same level of warmth despite the lack of El Niño conditions this year...The statistical approach that we use now believes that 2020 has an 89% likelihood of surpassing 2016 and becoming the warmest year that has been directly measured. It is highly likely that 2020 will be one of the 2 warmest years since 1850. However, we should note that the odds of a La Niña developing before the end of the year have also been increasing. If La Niña does occur, it will presumably push global temperatures towards the lower portion of the projected range..."

Losing Ice. Here's an update from NASA: "Data from NASA's GRACE and GRACE Follow-On satellites show that the land ice sheets in both Antarctica (upper chart) and Greenland (lower chart) have been losing mass since 2002. The GRACE mission concluded science operations in June 2017. GRACE Follow-On began data collection in June 2018 and is now continuing the mass change data record for both ice sheets. This data record includes the latest data processing improvements and is continuously updated as more data are collected (with a lag of up to two months)..."

Inside Clean Energy: The Racial Inequity in Clean Energy and How to Fight It. Here's an excerpt from InsideClimate News: "...Some background: In 2019, the solar industry's workforce was 7.7 percent "black or African American," according to the Solar Foundation, while black workers represent 13 percent of the U.S. labor force. At the same time, residents of neighborhoods with black or Hispanic majorities are much less likely to have rooftop solar than residents in white neighborhoods, even after accounting for differences in income and home ownership rates, according to a paper published last year in the journal Nature Sustainability. Among the reasons for this disparity in rooftop solar use may be that solar companies are marketing their services less in black and Hispanic neighborhoods..."

Photo credit : "A trainer works with a student at a 2019 solar install in Washington, D.C. overseen by GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit that makes renewable energy and job training accessible to underserved communities." Courtesy of GRID Alternatives.

Another Month, Another Heat Record: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Global temperatures tied the record for the hottest May since records began 141 years ago, with the average global temperature sitting 1.7ºF (nearly 1ºC) above the average for the twentieth century. The last seven Mays, from 2014–2020, have been the seven hottest on record. Deke Arndt, NOAA climate monitoring chief, told the AP that 2020 would also likely be the hottest, or second-hottest, year on record. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, impacts of climate change are already occurring and will be far worse if global temperatures reach 2°C above pre-industrial levels." (AP. IPCC: Global Warming of 1.5°C)

Borrowed Time: Climate Change Threatens U.S. Mortgage Market. POLITICO has an eye-opening report; here's the intro: "U.S. taxpayers could be on the hook for billions of dollars in climate-related property losses as the government backs a growing number of mortgages on homes in the path of floods, fires and extreme weather. Violent storms and sunny-day flooding are on the rise, and more houses are being built on at-risk land. But fewer people are buying federally backed flood insurance despite requirements that homeowners in flood plains be insured if their mortgage is backed by taxpayers. In short, the government’s biggest housing subsidies — mortgage guarantees and flood insurance — are on course to hit taxpayers and the housing market as the effects of climate change worsen, a POLITICO analysis finds..."

File photo credit : "A neighborhood in Houston floods with water brought on by Hurricane Harvey in 2017." AP Photo/David J. Phillip.

Cost of Extreme Weather Due to Climate Change is Severely Underestimated. A sobering assessment from Carbon Brief: "Over the past decade, a compelling body of evidence has linked a range of extreme weather events to human-caused climate change. This area of research – known as “event attribution” – provides a means for climate scientists to examine how the severity and frequency of weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and storms, are changing as greenhouse gas concentrations rise. In a pair of new journal papers, we have attempted to open up a new avenue for quantifying the “attributable costs” of weather-related disasters. We focus on recent droughts and floods in New Zealand and the landfall of Hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2017. Using event attribution as the scientific basis for quantifying how extreme weather has changed, we have been examining the links between changes in extreme weather and their economic consequences..."

File image : NOAA.

A War Against Climate Science, Waged by Washington's Rank and File. The New York Times (paywall) reports: "Efforts to undermine climate change science in the federal government, once orchestrated largely by President Trump’s political appointees, are now increasingly driven by midlevel managers trying to protect their jobs and budgets and wary of the scrutiny of senior officials, according to interviews and newly revealed reports and surveys. A case in point: When John Crusius, a research chemist at the United States Geological Survey, published an academic paper on natural solutions to climate change in April, his government affiliation never appeared on it. It couldn’t. Publication of his study, after a month’s delay, was conditioned by his employer on Dr. Crusius not associating his research with the federal government..."