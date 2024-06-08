DETROIT — Tobias Myers allowed one hit in eight innings and Blake Perkins hit his first of two RBI triples in a five-run second, lifting the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Milwaukee had a breakout offensive performance after scoring a total of two runs while getting swept in a three-game series at Philadelphia.

Perkins was one of four Brewers with two RBIs.

The Tigers, meanwhile, went seven innings without a hit.

Myers (2-2) gave up a leadoff single to Matt Vierling, and the Tigers didn't get another knock until the ninth. He walked three and struck out five.

Right-hander James Meeker made his major league debut in the ninth and completed the two-hitter.

Reese Olson (1-7) was roughed up by the team that drafted him in 2018 and traded him to the Tigers three years later. He gave up 12 hits and a walk while striking out six. Olson became the first Detroit pitcher to give up at least 12 hits in a game since Jordan Zimmermann allowed 13 in 2019.

Right-hander Beau Brieske entered the game in the fifth with the Tigers trailing 8-0, and that didn't quiet the Brewers' bats.

Perkins hit his second run-scoring triple and Brice Turang followed with an RBI single to give Milwaukee a double-digit lead.

Turang finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Perkins and Christian Yelich each had three hits.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.74) and RHP Casey Mize (1-3, 4.70) are set to start Saturday's second game of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb