Several people were taken to hospitals Sunday because of high carbon monoxide levels from tobacco left burning overnight in their Brooklyn Park townhouse.
At least five people were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital or HCMC, said Battalion Chief Rob Miller. Everyone was OK after being checked out.
Miller said he's never run into a situation where such a large amount of carbon monoxide was produced by recreational smoking. The situation occurred because the home was closed up due to hot weather, so there was no ventilation, he said.
"It was a new one for us," Miller said of the incident, which was reported around 7 a.m. in the 6000 block of 83rd Parkway.
Erin Adler • 612-673-1781
