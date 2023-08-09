NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), up $8.17 to $103.12.

The cloud services provider raised its profit forecast for the year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up 98 cents to $59.38.

The communications software company beat Wall Street's second-quarter financial forecasts.

Toast Inc. (TOST), up $3.55 to $23.77.

The restaurant software provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), down $17.19 to $34.56.

The financial technology company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Penn Entertainment Inc. (PENN), up $1.53 to $26.37.

The casino operator entered an online sports betting deal with ESPN.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY), up $5.11 to $22.99.

The solar power technology company reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

IAC Inc. (IAC), down $8.89 to 58.19.

The media company behind Entertainment Weekly reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX), down $7.69 to $30.05.

The online gaming platform reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.