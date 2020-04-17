– The United States is considering pulling back front-line CIA personnel from bases in Afghanistan, according to U.S. officials, as part of the U.S. government's effort to further reduce violence in the country in the wake of its landmark peace agreement with the Taliban.

The deliberations over the CIA presence in the country are part of larger discussions about pulling back international forces to push forward the peace plan, which shows signs of floundering amid violence.

Top Taliban leaders have demanded reductions in the CIA presence in the country alongside U.S. troops, something that until now U.S. negotiators have resisted. There are thought to be several hundred CIA officers and contractors in Afghanistan, a number that fluctuates often, and it is perceived as one of the agency's largest presences outside of the Washington area.

Yet one plan, touted by Trump administration officials in September, actually included increasing the CIA presence in the country as U.S. forces pulled out.

CIA personnel operate in various places around the country, advising militia groups. The operations began as part of an effort to hunt al-Qaida in the earlier years of the now 18-year war, before shifting to targeting organizations including the Haqqani network, among the most violent groups in Afghanistan and a significant source of income for the Taliban.

One move being discussed would move agency personnel to the embassy in Kabul, enabling some level of U.S. advice to militia groups operating under the oversight of Afghanistan's intelligence service. Pulling CIA advisers away from the front lines is a key demand of Taliban and Haqqani leaders, U.S. officials have known. But any withdrawal of the agency will be done alongside the broader withdrawal of U.S. military advisers.

Including the CIA's presence in negotiations with the Taliban is Washington's latest effort to use what bargaining chips it has left with the insurgent group. U.S. forces already are drawing down to 8,600 troops from roughly 12,000 with an aspirational timeline of leaving the country altogether in just over a year.

U.S. negotiators believe that to save the peace plan they need to find some way to stop the Taliban from brutalizing Afghan forces. Getting the Taliban to ratchet back attacks on Afghan troops and police, U.S. officials said, is the best hope to accelerate the peace process between the Afghan government in Kabul and Taliban leadership.

"What is important to the United States government is that the Taliban and the Afghan government work to prevent a terrorist group from establishing itself again in Afghanistan, creating a state within a state, and eventually conducting another international terrorist attack," said Lisa Maddox, a former CIA officer. She argues that there is no alternative to the peace deal. "It is an endless war," she said. "We are not winning it. Nobody is really winning it. We are going to have to make concessions, and it is a difficult balance to strike. I don't envy our negotiators."