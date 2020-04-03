Every Friday for the foreseeable future, Star Tribune readers will now find their weekly Outdoors Weekend stories and content in the Sports section. We are combining the two sections until the games return to our ballparks and arenas. Our Friday Sports covers will feature both sports and outdoors coverage.

Inside this section, you'll find the special weekly features of Outdoors Weekend and other topics you've come to expect. Today, on Page 8, Outdoors Weekends contributors weigh in with the outdoors media they've brought indoors during these sheltering days. You'll find some good ideas.

We'll continue to produce outdoors coverage in Sunday's Sports section.

Thank you for reading the Star Tribune.