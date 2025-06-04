TNT's Kenny Albert wraps up a memorable 9-month stretch with the Stanley Cup Final

Getting to call a Stanley Cup Final for the third time on national television would qualify as the top moment of the year for most announcers.
For TNT's Kenny Albert, it is another accomplishment in a year that has been filled with many, especially over the past nine months.
Wednesday's Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will be Albert's 1,483rd call in hockey, football or baseball for a national network. He moved past his father, the legendary Marv Albert, into fourth place among North American announcers during last Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final between Florida and Carolina.
''To be listed along with some of the all-time greats who I watched growing up and then got to know a lot of them personally, it's a proud moment when you see that you're included in that group,'' Albert said. ''My schedule definitely is a bit of a jigsaw puzzle between the various sports and networks, but very fortunate to work for and with so many great people.''
Albert surpassed the 500 games mark in both the NFL and NHL within a six-month period.
He became the first NFL play-by-play announcer to reach 500 games on one network last October when the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Cleveland Browns in a game televised by Fox. He has been with Fox Sports since its beginning in 1994.
He surpassed 500 national NHL games on Dec. 18 when the Philadelphia Flyers faced the Detroit Red Wings on TNT. Albert has been TNT's top hockey announcer since it got the rights in 2021.
All told, Albert has done 534 NHL, 512 NFL, 421 baseball and 15 NBA games on a national broadcast or cable network. That is on top of his other duties as New York Rangers radio voice and backup for New York Knicks television games on MSG Network.