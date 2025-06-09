T.J. Oshie, US Olympic star in Sochi and Capitals Stanley Cup champion, announces he's retiring

''I was fully prepared that could be my last game: I got the pictures taken of me taking off the skates to prove it,'' Oshie said. ''I hadn't thought too much about (the end), honestly, besides that moment. Even before that moment, knowing how tough it was on really the whole team with me, what I was going through, actually saying the words out loud at the podium with my family in front of me and the Caps organization, my teammates, all my close friends, it was emotional.''