Titans trying to avoid 0-3 start not knowing which Packers QB will start

The Packers are coming off a 262-yard rushing performance that represented their highest single-game total since Dec. 28, 2003, with 262 yards rushing in a 31-3 victory over Denver. ... That game also represented just the second time that the Packers ran for at least 250 yards without allowing a sack. The other time was in a 21-0 win at Chicago on Dec. 16, 1973. ... The Packers' 53 carries against Indianapolis were their most since Nov. 26, 1978, when they ran 54 times in a 10-10 tie with Minnesota. ... If Love can't play Sunday, the Packers will start former Titans QB Malik Willis. The Packers acquired Willis last month for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Willlis started against the Colts and was 12 of 14 for 122 yards with his first career touchdown pass. He also ran for 41 yards on six carries. ... Jacobs' 235 yards rushing are the most ever by a player in his first two games as a Packer. Jacobs is third in the NFL in rushing, behind the Chargers' J.K. Dobbins (266) and San Francisco's Jordan Mason (247). ... Packers rookie S Evan Williams recovered an onside kick and intercepted a desperation pass last week. ... Packers K Brayden Narveson is 6 of 8 on field goals, missing a 43-yarder against the Eagles and a 45-yarder against the Colts. The Packers claimed Narveson off waivers from the Titans. ... The Packers have scored TDs on just two of seven trips to the red zone. ... The Titans have held each of their first two opponents to under 300 total yards. They are allowing a league-low 114 yards passing to start the season. Tennessee last opened a season holding opponents under 300 total yards three straight games in 2003. ... OLB Harold Landry has three sacks. ... RB Tony Pollard had 102 yards from scrimmage with five catches last week. ... Ridley had 87 yards from scrimmage, including his first career rushing TD. He has had at least 50 yards receiving in three straight games. ... WR Treylon Burks had a career-high seven catches for 111 yards in the Titans' previous game with Green Bay. ... Two-time Pro Bowl DL Jeffery Simmons had five tackles last week. ... New starting ILB Ernest Jones led the Titans with nine tackles last week and also had two TFLs.