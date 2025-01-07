Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after two seasons despite big spending spree

Strunk said in a statement Tuesday that it was impossible to ignore that the Titans didn’t improve over the last two years. She said Callahan would continue as head coach even as the Titans lost their final six games and eight of nine. The 14 losses matched the 2014 season for the most losses since the team relocated from Texas to Tennessee in 1997. It has had the No. 1 overall pick once since then, and Robinson traded it for a haul of selections for his first NFL draft in 2016.