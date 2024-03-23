The Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal to acquire cornerback L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs for a pair of draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal still requires Sneed to pass a physical and a new contract for the cornerback who the Chiefs placed the $19.8 million non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this month.

Kansas City was unable to come to terms on a long-term deal, leading to this trade. Under terms of the deal, Tennessee would send its third-round pick in the 2025 draft and also flip seventh-round selections with the Chiefs in the draft next month.

The 27-year-old Sneed has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in the league since being drafted in the fourth round in 2020. He was a key part of a defense that helped Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Sneed often followed top receivers all over the field and excelled at holding them in check. He allowed a passer of just 55.9 on throws when he was in coverage in the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus, ranking fifth best among cornerbacks.

He didn't allow a single TD pass until the playoffs against Buffalo and only Davante Adams of the Raiders had more than two catches in a game when Sneed was in coverage.

Sneed had two interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 16 games last season, giving him 10 interceptions and 40 passes defensed in his four-year career.

The Titans signed Cincinnati cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a three-year deal for $36 million with $23 million guaranteed to help kick off free agency.

New defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson needs help with Caleb Farley, the team's 22nd overall pick in 2021 who has been limited to just 12 games in his career because of injuries. The Titans ranked 18th in pass defense, giving up 227.4 yards per game. But they were last in interception rate with only six all of 2023.

Tennessee competes in an AFC South filled with young, talented quarterbacks from C.J. Stroud in Houston, Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville and Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

