NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Titan submersible's scientific director testifies that the sub malfunctioned just prior to the fatal Titanic dive.
Titan submersible's scientific director testifies that the sub malfunctioned just prior to the fatal Titanic dive
Titan submersible's scientific director testifies that the sub malfunctioned just prior to the fatal Titanic dive.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 19, 2024 at 6:07PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll
In a warning sign for Trump, voters are split on who would do a better job on the economy in latest AP-NORC poll.