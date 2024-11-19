'Tis the season for holiday albums, from Jennifer Hudson to Toby Keith and Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Hudson has done a ton in her career — including winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, making her the rare performer to EGOT, as the expression goes — but a holiday album? That's new territory. ''The Gift of Love'' is her first, full of big-hearted classics like ''O Holy Night,'' ''Winter Wonderland,'' ''Auld Lang Syne'' and ''Carol of the Bells,'' which features the a cappella-meets-Zulu music South African group The Joy. The album also contains some inventive originals. In that category: ''Almost Christmas'' with Common. If there is only one album to grab this holiday season, you'd be wise to make it this one.