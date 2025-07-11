Tired of put-downs, Tennessee town corrects the record with play about the Scopes trial it hosted

DAYTON, Tenn. — A small town in eastern Tennessee courted national publicity and attention a century ago when local leaders planned a test trial over the teaching of evolution in public schools. What they got from the eight-day Scopes trial was more than they bargained for.
The trial of the century — and the first to be broadcast over the radio — inspired articles, books, plays and movies, including the popular ''Inherit the Wind.''
It also characterized Dayton as an uneducated town of strident Christian fundamentalists, a narrative locals have spent decades trying to rewrite.
For over 30 years, people in Rhea County have put on a play every July using the trial transcript, aiming to correct the record.
In their own words, the actors and director of ''Destiny in Dayton'' explain the complexities of the town captured by history.
The director
Dan Buck was a theater professor at a nearby private university when he got an email seeking a director for the play about the Scopes trial. Buck knew about the trial, but didn't know Dayton had its own play.
''The legacy of little towns telling their own story through theater is rich history, right?'' Buck said, noting the tradition was playfully lampooned in the mockumentary, ''Waiting for Guffman.''