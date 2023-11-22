Chisago County Sheriff's Office Deputy Kyle Puelston knows first hand just how debilitating and devastating being in a crash involving a drunk driver can be.

Three years ago, a motorist with a blood-alcohol concentration of .27% slammed into the back of his squad car on an early December night while he was inside wrapping up a traffic stop on Hwy. 95 east of North Branch, Minn. The violent collision hurled Puelston forward. His head hit the roof and his neck snapped backward. He suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Puelston, a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office, survived, and months later returned to work. But not everybody is so lucky.

In the past five years, 50 people have died and hundreds more like Puelston have been injured in crashes involving impaired drivers during the period from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year's Eve, according to the Department of Public Safety.

That is why Puelston is passionate about getting impaired drivers off the road and is among law enforcement from 300 agencies participating in a statewide DWI enforcement campaign that kicks off Wednesday and runs through Dec. 31.

"I am tired of drunk drivers taking lives of people and the quality of life away from people," he recalled telling the judge at the sentencing for the woman who hit him.

Puelston said he still feels the lingering effects of the 2020 crash and at times has trouble sleeping. He also wrestles with sadness stemming from having three close friends who were brothers killed in a crash involving a drunk driver. Puelston said he thinks about them and the impact that has had on their families every time he arrests an impaired driver.

"No matter what the jail sentence may or may not be for the person I am arresting, I got them off the road," he said. "Who knows what would have happened if they continued down the road and hit somebody else. Maybe I prevented that story from having to play out for another family."

With the theme "What's My Why," law enforcement will be sharing stories about what motivates them to stop impaired drivers through messages on DPS social media channels.

The six-week campaign comes as DWI arrests are up. As of Monday, law enforcement had made 24,212 arrests, about a thousand more than at this time last year, DPS data shows. With the holiday and party season approaching, law enforcement has a simple message: "Plan for a sober ride," said Col. Matt Langer with the Minnesota State Patrol. "We're ready for those who don't listen to our message."

Langer also enlisted the help of family members and friends and asked them to intervene to keep anybody under the influence of any substance — including pot, which became legal in Minnesota this year — from driving, and if unsuccessful to call 911.

"Marijuana is every bit as dangerous," Langer said.

In addition to campaigns to crack down on drunken driving, Minnesota conducts several enforcement campaigns throughout the year to address other dangerous driving behaviors, including distracted driving, speeding and motorists not using seat belts.

The campaigns appear to be working, Langer said. Traffic fatalities on Minnesota roads are down 15% for the year, declining from 406 last year at this time to 353 through Tuesday, DPS said.

But more work needs to be done, Puelston said.

"This holiday season law enforcement is going to continue the fight to keep drunk drivers off the road and keep them from injuring or killing others," he said. "It is a fight to keep my story from having to be someone else's story. This fight is a fight worth having."