Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death early this month at a residence near Bemidji, and law enforcement is hoping for a tip that leads to the killer.

Warren Beaulieu, 29, of Bemidji, was shot on Sept. 5 at a home in the 11300 block of NE. Chokecherry Drive in Turtle River Township, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The Sheriff's Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to team up on the investigation and say they need the public's help in solving this crime.

Anyone with information about this case is being asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-218-333-9111, then select option 2.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers of Minnesota or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

