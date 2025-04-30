Tips for handling your finances in a time of economic uncertainty

NEW YORK — Financial markets are volatile. Consumer confidence is at its lowest level in five years. Economists say recession risks are rising.
It all adds up to financial uncertainty for a lot of Americans. Roughly half of U.S. adults say that President Trump's trade policies will increase prices ''a lot," according to a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center of Public Affairs Research. And about half of Americans are ''extremely'' or ''very'' concerned about the possibility of the U.S. economy going into a recession in the next few months.
Matt Watson, CEO of Origin, a financial planning app, says it's a period of uncertainty for everyone, including experts.
''No one has a crystal ball. No one, even the people that do this professionally and have done it very successfully for many years, know what's going to happen,'' he said.
If you're worried about how economic uncertainty might affect you, here are some expert recommendations:
Take stock of your finances
The first step to preparing for uncertain financial times is knowing your starting point, Watson said. Look at your budget or your debit card expenses so you can understand how much you spend every month.
''Take stock of where you are across a number of different categories,'' Watson said.