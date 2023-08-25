From lack of natural light to functionality feasibility, windowless rooms often pose a challenge. With the absence of natural sources, here's your guide to infusing spaciousness into windowless rooms.

Lighting options

Portable lights: table and floor lamps.

Fixed lights: recess lighting, pendants, chandeliers and wall sconces.

Construction-created lights: clerestories, dormers or skylights.

Decor tricks

Elements such as mirrors can help make a room feel more spacious and open. See also: light-colored paints and neutral fabrics.

The home office

One popular functional option for a windowless space is to transform it into a home office. When designing a windowless office space, here are some Design Recipes tips:

Add lots of mirrors to help make the space feel bigger.

Incorporate interesting design elements such as whimsical wallpaper or a bright paint color.

Be purposeful with furniture, as windowless rooms tend to be smaller spaces.

Add plenty of portable light such as table and floor lamps.

Incorporate floor coverings to help make windowless spaces feel cozy.

