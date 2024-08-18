Tiny Kuwait, in grip of desert summer heat, announces power cuts after fuel disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait on Sunday instituted rolling blackouts in several residential neighborhoods despite high summertime temperatures in the desert emirate.
Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait on Sunday instituted rolling blackouts in several residential neighborhoods despite high summertime temperatures in the desert emirate.
The state-run KUNA news agency blamed ''a fuel supply disruption'' for the blackouts, which shut down desalination plants and some power stations.
The forecast high for Kuwait on Sunday was 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Weather forecasters warned it could feel like 53 degrees Celsius (127 degrees Fahrenheit), with poor air quality as well.
