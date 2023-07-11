More from Star Tribune
Tiny hidden treasures
Opening Festival for the Trail of Small Wonders at the Westwood Hills Nature Center. The trail has "tiny hidden dwellings" for magical beings along the trail. The festival includes butterfly stilt walkers, live music, puppetry, storytelling, face painting, a dance performance, magic, and hands-on art stations.
Loved ones speak about the loss of Trinity Ottoson-Smith at her killer's sentencing
D'Pree Robinson was sentenced to 37 1/2 years for the killing of the 9-year-old.
Readers sent us their designs for new Minnesota, Hennepin County flags
Columnist Jennifer Brooks asked readers to come up with new flag designs for Minnesota and Hennepin County. She'll stitch some into reality.
Gallery: The 34 new Minnesota State Fair foods for 2023
Plus, seven new vendors are added to the roster.
Ü-Tsang Dance Group perform a traditional celebratory dance from Central Tibet
The Tibetan dancers performed at the Hennepin History Museum which opened an exhibit on the local refugee experience and features local photography by Tibetan artists.