A half-dozen cool things in music, from two points of view:

Monica Hanson of Minneapolis:

1 Eleganza, Sociable Cider Werks. It was another beautiful night for outdoor music on an Art-A-Whirl weekend. Eleganza's members have long been a part of this music scene. Once again, they brought the rock, and I am hoping they don't slow down anytime soon.

2 Cornbread Harris, Indeed Brewing Co. Cornbread, at age 96, may be slow on his feet, but his fingers are still flying on that keyboard. And he got the crowd dancing. It was a beautiful way to help close out Art-A-Whirl weekend.

3 Triple Rock Social Club oral history, Creem. Those of us in the know, know what we all lost when the Triple Rock Social Club closed down. What some of us don't know, is how close it came to not being ready on opening night. In the summer issue of Creem magazine, read an oral history on the Triple Rock, as told by Gretchen and Eric Funk, and those who ran and played at the club, making it a great memory for so many of us.

Jon Bream, Star Tribune:

1 Tina Turner channel, SiriusXM. For the past week, SiriusXM turned over its "Soul Town" channel to the music of the late two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. Hearing the wide variety of sounds she recorded — from the bluesy "A Fool in Love" with Ike Turner to a country-gospel "A Change Is Gonna Come" — reminds us what a terrific interpretive singer she was and that not even a singer as glorious as she could save mediocre songs.

2 Terrace Martin, the Dakota. With his quartet called Curly, the versatile Los Angeles jazz/hip-hop saxophonist rewarded with tunes by Kamasi Washington, Kendrick Lamar, Donny Hathaway and Leon Bridges ⁦and compelling conversation such as witnessing a B3 organ at Arnellia's at age 14 while visiting his dad in St. Paul and reflecting on Minneapolis post-George Floyd.

3 Janelle Monáe. The predictably provocative Rolling Stone cover story, the luscious island-flavored single "Lipstick Lover," "The Age of Pleasure" album due on June 8 and a Sept. 11 concert at the Armory in Minneapolis have made 2023 more exciting.

