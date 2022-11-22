DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Alex Timmerman had 23 points in Bucknell's 79-65 win over Austin Peay on Tuesday.
Timmerman also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (4-2). Xander Rice added 20 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Ian Motta finished 2 of 2 from the field to finish with six points.
Cameron Copeland finished with 15 points and two steals for the Governors (3-3). Austin Peay also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jalen Ware. In addition, Carlos Paez had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
