DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Alex Timmerman had 23 points in Bucknell's 79-65 win over Austin Peay on Tuesday.

Timmerman also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (4-2). Xander Rice added 20 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Ian Motta finished 2 of 2 from the field to finish with six points.

Cameron Copeland finished with 15 points and two steals for the Governors (3-3). Austin Peay also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Jalen Ware. In addition, Carlos Paez had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.