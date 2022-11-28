Timberwolves at Washington Wizards

6 p.m. Monday, Capital One Arena

TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Game preview: The Wizards were 10-9 heading into Sunday's game at Boston. They are the second-lowest-scoring team in the NBA at 108.3 per game. ... Leading scorers are G Bradley Beal (23.1 points per game), F Kyle Kuzma (20.3) and C Kristaps Porzingis (20.3). ... G Monte Morris (ankle), G Johnny Davis (groin), F Rui Hachimura (ankle) are questionable and G Delon Wright (hamstring) is out. ... The Wolves (10-10) are 5-4 on the road. ... F Jaden McDaniels (illness) and G Jordan McLaughlin (calf) are doubtful and F Taurean Prince (shoulder) is out.