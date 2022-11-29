IMPACT PLAYER

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington

Porzingis hit his first three threes of the night and never let up on his way to a game-high 41 points. He was 12-for-18 from the field.

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Wizards points off 18 Wolves turnovers.

7 Turnovers for Washington.

26 Percent of three-pointers Wolves made.