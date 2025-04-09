Timberwolves watch their playoff position tumble after blowing huge lead in 4th quarter

MILWAUKEE — Regular-season defeats don't get much more brutal than the one the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered Tuesday.
The wide-open nature of the Western Conference playoff race doesn't give them much time to stew over what went wrong.
Minnesota blew a 24-point lead by getting outscored 39-8 in the final 10 minutes of a stunning 110-103 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped a five-game winning streak.
The Timberwolves, who started the game in a four-way tie for fifth place in the West, are now alone in eighth.
''I have every confidence that we'll be able to bounce back,'' Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. ''We've got good guys. They'll shake it off. We've had some tough losses before in the season. We didn't expect to go undefeated over our last 10 games.''
But they sure didn't expect to lose this one after leading 95-71 in the fourth quarter.
According to Sportradar, this marked only the fifth time that a team has won a game it trailed by at least 24 points in the fourth quarter since 1996-97, which is when the NBA started tracking play-by-play data. It was only the third time that one of those comebacks didn't require an overtime session.
It has happened one other time this season, and Minnesota was on the other end of it, rallying to win 131-128 at Oklahoma City in overtime after trailing 106-81 with 10:33 left in the fourth quarter.