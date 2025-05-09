Timberwolves, Warriors tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)
San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -5; over/under is 201.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors for game three of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The Timberwolves defeated the Warriors 117-93 in the last meeting on Friday. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 24 points, and Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 18.
The Warriors are 29-23 in conference play. Golden State ranks fourth in the league with 29.1 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.0.
The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Anthony Edwards leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.
The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors give up.