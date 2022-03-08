IMPACT PLAYER
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Towns ensured the Wolves didn't have any slip-ups against an overmatched Portland team with 27 points, 13 rebounds in a quick night.
By the numbers
5 Straight wins for the Wolves
46 Largest lead for the Wolves
29 Wolves fast-break points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
N. Kentucky edges Purdue Fort Wayne 57-43 in Horizon semis
Marques Warrick had 19 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 57-43 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.
Sports
Spurs' Popovich ties Nelson for NBA career wins record
Gregg Popovich tied Don Nelson's NBA record with his 1,335th career victory as a coach in the San Antonio Spurs' 117-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
Sports
Doncic, Mavs beat Jazz 111-103 in possible playoff preview
Luka Doncic sees a big difference between the fourth and fifth seeds in the Western Conference playoffs.
Nation
Resilience Story: Forget about the leg, just watch him dance
The high school choir room buzzed with spontaneous song and silliness before the show. Their recent rendition of Disney's "High School Musical" was the students' first chance to perform live since the pandemic shut down the world two years ago.
Sports
Jokic's triple double leads Nuggets past Warriors 131-124
Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in as many nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 131-124 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Monday night.