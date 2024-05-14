Timberwolves vs. Nuggets best prop bets: 3 player prop picks for Game 5

The NBA Conference Semi-finals are heating up and the Minnesota - Denver series is an instant classic unfolding right before our very eyes. As the two title contenders get set to play a make-or-break Game 5, let's check out some of the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets.

Best Bets for Timberwolves-Nuggets: Prop Bet Picks for Game 5

After the Wolves stormed out to an early 2-0 lead in this series by winning both of the first two games in Denver, it appeared the defending champions were headed for an early Playoff exit as the series shifted back to Minnesota. However, the Nuggets rallied back and showed their championship metal to win Games 3 and 4 in the Target Center, evening the series at 2-2.

Now the teams have traveled back to Denver for a crucial Game 5, a matchup that could very easily define the series. In NBA Playoff history, teams that win Game 5 in a 2-2 series go on to advance over 80 percent of the time, meaning tonight is virtually a must-win for both sides.

Before the action gets underway, let's go through some of the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets as the two teams get set for Game 5 this evening.

Note: All odds and prop bets on this page are provided courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Karl Anthony-Towns over 1.5 made three's (-180)

After a knee injury suffered in March that required surgery to repair, it was feared that Karl-Anthony Towns could be lost for the season. But the big man returned in time for the Playoffs and has been a major factor in the Timberwolves success as the franchise aims to capture its first NBA Championship.

Part of what makes KAT such an effective modern NBA big is his ability to shoot from outside, and that's where I'm looking for tonight's prop bet picks.

Karl Anthony-Towns three-point makes over under is sitting at 1.5, and I like him to go over this number. KAT is shooting the three at an ultra-impressive 54.3 percent in these Playoffs, averaging 2.4 makes per game.

In Game 4, Towns was just 1-4 from downtown, but had made at least two from deep in his previous five games (16/24). With his total for Game 5 sitting at 1.5, I'm rolling with KAT to nail at least two from downtown in tonight's pivotal matchup.

Mike Conley over 6.5 assists (+120)

Operating as a steadying veteran presence, Mike Conley has been the perfect point guard to run the show for this young Minnesota Timberwolves team. Conley has showcased his ability to set up his teammates in these Playoffs, averaging 7 assists per game through the first two rounds of action.

Mike Conley's assist over-under prop is set at 6.5 tonight, and I think there's a great opportunity to play him on the over at plus-money value.

He has certainly shown the ability to cover this number vs. the Nuggets, in his last three outings, Conley has assist totals of 7, 7, and 10. I'm rolling with Conley to record at least 7 dimes tonight, and I'll take the +120 odds for him to get there.

Anthony Edwards over 34.5 points + assists (-110)

Without a doubt, the star of the show for Minnesota, and the NBA Playoffs as a whole, Anthony Edwards has simply been spectacular.

The emerging superstar has put the basketball world on notice during this post-season run, and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In his eight Playoff games this year, Edwards is averaging a whopping 32.1 points per game on an incredible 56 percent from the field and 44.1 percent from beyond the arc. Edwards has also showcased impressive playmaking ability in these Playoffs, averaging 5.6 assists per game.

If the Timberwolves want to win Game 5 and set up a potential close-out situation back in Minnesota for Game 6, they'll likely need a big night from Edwards on the offensive end.

Looking at the combo props for this one, I like Edwards to go over 34.5 points + assists.

In Game 4, Edwards covered this prop with his point total alone (44) and has recorded over 34.5 points + assists in four of his last six outings. Take Edwards on the over here tonight as he should be ultra-aggressive in this one.