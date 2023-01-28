More from Star Tribune
Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzles
The Minnesota Timberwolves played the Memphis Grizzlies Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Memphis reacts to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Officials in Memphis and across the United States were bracing on Friday for the release of nearly an hour of video footage showing the traffic stop on Jan. 7, 2023 that led to the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man.
Gallery: Wild win over Flyers 3-2 in overtime
Mats Zuccarello's goal at 2:08 of overtime gave the Wild a 3-2 victory at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night.
Gallery: The Diamond Awards
The Twins' Diamond Awards were held at the Depot in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Among those honored was the Star Tribune's Patrick Reusse with a lifetime achievement award.
Guilty verdict in the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr.
After an hour of deliberation, the jury found Cody Fohrenkam, 30, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the Feb. 9, 2022 shooting of Hill after the two randomly crossed paths on a north Minneapolis sidewalk while Hill walked to the bus stop.