Timberwolves vs. Mavericks player props: 3 picks for Game 4 matchup

The Western Conference Finals resume this evening from the American Airlines Center in Dallas as the Mavericks are looking to close the show on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dallas currently leads the series 3-0 and can officially clinch the Western Conference title with a win tonight. For the T-Wolves, it's win or go home as their season is officially on the brink.

Before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tips off, hoops fans can get in on the action with the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks.

Best prop bets for Timberwolves-Mavericks Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks currently sit in pole position to clinch an NBA Finals birth as they have a 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Entering the series, the T-Wolves were the betting favorite and had home-court advantage hosting the first two games in Minnesota. But the Mavericks have risen to the occasion and won all three games so far with Game 4 set to be played tonight in Dallas.

At this point, it's a very simple message for the Timberwolves, win or the season is over. Minnesota would host a potential Game 5 and 7 in their building, which should only stand as added motivation to avoid a sweep and live to fight another day. The potential series-clinching game tips off this evening at 8:30 pm ET and offers another chance for NBA bettors to jump in on the action with prop betting.

Before this potentially decisive matchup in the Western Conference Finals gets underway, check out these three prop picks for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 4.

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points (-115)

Anthony Edwards is coming off his best performance of this series as he poured in 26 points to go along with 9 rebounds and 9 assists in Game 3. Coming into that Game 3 matchup, Edwards told the media he needed to be more aggressive, and he certainly was as he put up his series-high 24 field goal attempts.

With the Timberwolves season on the line, I'm expecting this trend to continue as Edwards knows it's win-or-go-home. His points total prop is set at 26.5 for Game 4 and I'm taking him to go over that number as he and the Timberwolves aim to force a Game 7 back in Minnesota.

Naz Reid over 1.5 three's (-135)

Although the Timberwolves currently trail this series 0-3, their backup big man Naz Reid has been a bright spot averaging 17.3 points per game on 53% field goals and 55% three-point field goals. Reid has been a real marksman in this series having already nailed 11 three-pointers, and I think this matchup will continue to play to his favor in Game 4.

Reid's made three's prop line for Game 4 is set at 1.5 and I'm gonna play the over here. Although he is coming off a modest 1/5 outing from downtown in Game 3, that was also his series-low in terms of three-point attempts (six attempts in Game 1 and nine attempts in Game 2). Given the volume and efficiency Reid has displayed so far in this series, I'll back him to make at least two from long-range in Game 4.

Kyrie Irving over 28.5 points + assists (-112)

The Mavericks point guard has been excellent in this series as he's averaging 27.6 points and 4.6 assists per game through the first three matchups. Irving is fresh off his best game of the series when he scored 33 points on an efficient 12/20 shooting from the floor to go along with his 4 assists to help power the Mavs to a 116-107 victory and a 3-0 series lead.

For Game 4, I'm looking at Irving's combo props where his points + assists total is sitting at 28.5, a number that I believe he'll surpass. Kyrie has already gone over this number in two of the three games in this series and I think he makes it 3/4 tonight as he looks to return to the NBA Finals for the fourth time in his career.