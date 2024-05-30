Timberwolves vs. Mavericks betting pick: Odds, predictions for Game 5

The Western Conference Finals could end tonight with the Dallas Mavericks currently leading the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1 in the series. Minnesota staved off elimination in Game 4 and will now host Game 5 as they attempt to further extend this series to a Game 6.

Ahead of tonight's potential close-out Game 5, let's cover the best bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 5, including moneylines, point spread, and over-under total.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks picks and predictions

The Timberwolves entered this Western Conference Finals series as a significant betting favorite and holding home-court advantage against the Mavericks. However, the Mavs stormed out of the gates winning both Games 1 and 2 in front of a stunned Minnesota crowd, taking a 2-0 series lead back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Dallas carried over the momentum to cruise to a Game 3 victory and took a 3-0 stranglehold on this series, pushing the Timberwolves to the brink. With their backs against the wall, Minnesota answered the bell in Game 4, securing a 105-100 victory to keep their season alive.

With the series score now at 3-1 in the Mavericks favor, the scene shifts back to the Target Center in Minneapolis for a massive Game 5. The T-Wolves need to win to extend the series, and for the Mavs, a win would clinch an NBA Finals birth for the first time since 2011.

The action will resume this evening at 8:30 pm ET, and before the opening tip let's preview Timberwolves-Mavericks with the best bet for Game 5.

Timberwolves-Mavericks best bet

With the Timberwolves set to host tonight's matchup, Minnesota enters Game 5 as a firm (-4.5) favorite on the point spread and can be bet at (-192) odds on the moneyline. For the underdog (+4.5 point spread) Mavericks, their moneyline odds are sitting at (+160).

The line I'm looking at for Game 5 is the over-under total, currently set at 209.5. This feels like a low number, as three of the four games in this series have gone over that number with totals of 213, 217, and 223, and none of the games required overtime.

Game 4 was the only time the teams combined to score under 209.5, and even still they finished with 205. Given how these Western Conference Finals have played out thus far, I'm taking the over on the 209.5 total as these teams have established a higher baseline in this series.