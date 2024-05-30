Timberwolves vs. Mavericks best props: Three prop bets for Game 5

Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals goes down tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves aim to keep their season alive vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs currently lead this series 3-1 and can officially close it out with a win this evening. For the Timberwolves it's either win and force a Game 6 back in Dallas, or the season is over.

before this best-of-seven Western Conference Finals resumes, NBA fans can get in on the action with the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in Game 5.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks props: Best picks for Game 5

Coming into this series, many expected the Timberwolves to prevail, and the betting odds were certainly suggestive of that outcome. However, the Mavericks had other plans, storming into Minnesota to win both games in crunchtime including a signature step-back three-pointer by Luka Doncic to win Game 2. The series then shifted back to Dallas for Games 3 and the Mavericks rode their momentum to a 116-107 victory, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.

With their season on the line in Game 4, the Timberwolves answered the call securing a 105-100 victory, forcing a Game 5 back in Minnesota. With their backs still against the wall, the T-Wolves will need to win Game 5 this evening if they have any hopes of returning to Minnesota for a Game 7 and a chance to win this series.

Before tonight's crucial matchup tips off from the Target Center in Minnesota, we go over the best prop bets for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points (-110)

Anthony Edwards has been a different player in this series since his pre-game shootaround scrum with the media ahead of Game 3. Edwards told reporters he planned to be more aggressive, and has backed that up with 24 and 25 field goal attempts in his last two games (both series highs for Edwards). Ant-Man has gotten better with each game of the series, scoring 19, 21, 26, and 29 points through the first four matchups.

He seems to have found a groove and I'm betting on him continuing his offensive surge tonight as he and the T-Wolves aim to force a Game 6. Anthony Edwards points prop for tonight is at 27.5 and I'm backing him to go over this total as he looks to stay aggressive as a scorer in this Western Conference Finals.

Mike Conley under 2.5 three's (-155)

The veteran leader of this Timberwolves team, Mike Conley has been very steady in his starting point guard role all season long. But if there is something to nitpick with Conley's game, it's that his efficiency as a three-point shooter has somewhat dipped in this series. Throughout the regular season, Conley shot the three-ball at an impressive 44.2%, but through the four games in this Western Conference Finals, his percentage is down to 36.3.

Conley's three-point makes prop is sitting at 2.5 for Game 5, and I'm gonna play the under here. Through four games Conley has only gone over this mark one time, and has already posted two games in this series with just one make from downtown. I'll take the under on 2.5 three-pointers for Mike Conley in Game 5 based on how he's shot the ball so far in this series.

Luka Doncic over 39.5 points + assists

The driving force for this Dallas Mavericks post-season run, Luka Doncic has been spectacular as of late. The Mavericks star has gotten better and better with each Playoff series, and now looks to be playing his best ball at the perfect time. In these Western Conference Finals, Doncic is averaging a whopping 31.5 points and 9 assists per game as he looks to break through to the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

In Game 5, Luka's combo prop for points + assists is sitting at 39.5 and I'm gonna play the over here. Doncic has gone over this number in both of the games played in Minnesota in this series, and wasn't far off in either Games 3 and 4 as he totaled 38 points + assists in each of those matchups. As he and the Mavericks look to close out this series tonight in Game 5, I'm gonna play Luka to go over the 39.5 mark on points + assists.