IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
The All-Star center delivered 20 points and nine rebounds while playing 30 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-for-5 Wolves guard Anthony Edwards first-half shooting for two points on his way to a 12-point (6-for-14) game.
25 The Wolves' biggest lead, in the fourth quarter.
11-2 Wolves' edge in fast-break points.
16 Points off the bench for Jordan McLaughlin on 6-for-8 shooting.
Elite Pete! Saint Peter's tops Purdue, makes 15 seed history
Doug Edert hopped on the press table and punched his fist in the air toward a delirious section of Saint Peter's fans — aren't they all? -- as his teammates thumped their chests, waved eight fingers and turned the mayhem into one perfect Peacock party.
Sports
Young, Gallinari power Hawks past Warriors, 121-110
Trae Young had 33 points and 15 assists, Danilo Gallinari added 25 points and the Atlanta Hawks held on to beat the Golden State Warriors 121-110 on Friday night.
Sports
Rangers score 3 early goals, go on to rout Penguins 5-1
Chris Kreider scored twice, Mika Zibanejad had three assists and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves as the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night.
Sports
Knicks close on 38-13 run, stun reeling Heat 111-103
Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, leading a huge comeback that carried the New York Knicks past the reeling Miami Heat 111-103 on Friday night.
Sports
Boston, South Carolina top North Carolina 69-61 in Sweet 16
Aliyah Boston's dominance in the NCAA Tournament has reached levels not seen in a half-century.