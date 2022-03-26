IMPACT PLAYER: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

The All-Star center delivered 20 points and nine rebounds while playing 30 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-for-5 Wolves guard Anthony Edwards first-half shooting for two points on his way to a 12-point (6-for-14) game.

25 The Wolves' biggest lead, in the fourth quarter.

11-2 Wolves' edge in fast-break points.

16 Points off the bench for Jordan McLaughlin on 6-for-8 shooting.