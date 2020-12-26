WOLVES gameday

8 p.m. at Utah • FSN, 830-AM

Second game offers tough test

Wolves update: The Wolves won their debut but came out of it not thrilled with how they played. They shot only 27% from three-point range and allowed Detroit to score 23 fast-break points. … Coach Ryan Saunders went 10 deep with his rotation. Notably absent was veteran Ed Davis, who the Wolves acquired in a trade last month. Getting the backup center minutes was Naz Reid, who had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks in 18 minutes. … Jarrett Culver finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. … Jaylen Nowell is still listed as out on the injury report because of a calf strain. Jordan McLaughlin is questionable as he tries to clear COVID protocols after recently signing with the team.

Jazz update: The Jazz were impressive in their debut, blowing out Portland 120-100. Both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell had 20 points. Gobert recently signed a five-year, $205 million extension with the Jazz, the largest deal for a center in league history. The Jazz beat the Wolves in two of three meetings last season with both victories coming in Minnesota. Joe Ingles had 23 points for Utah in the third meeting in December, only one of eight games in which he scored more than 20 points. The Jazz had seven players in double figures against Portland, with Jordan Clarkson scoring 15 points and grabbing seven rebounds off the bench. Veteran guard Mike Conley had 18 points.

Chris Hine