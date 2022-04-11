The Timberwolves' opening game in the NBA play-in tournament has caused a conflict for WCCO radio, which carries both their games and is the home of Twins baseball.

The station has announced its plans for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on radio and on the web — and a back-up plan, too.

The Twins game vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, as originally scheduled, will air on WCCO (830 AM) and on the web via the Audacy app. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

The Wolves will air on KMNB "The Wolf" (102.9 FM) and on WCCO-2 on the Audacy app. The pregame show is scheduled for 8 p.m. with the opening tip expected to be shortly after 8:30 p.m.

If the Twins game is called off because of bad weather — there's a 90% chance of rain on Tuesday — the Wolves will be on both stations.