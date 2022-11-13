More from Star Tribune
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany.
Sports
Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17
Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Sports
'Not happy': Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup
Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar.
Sports
Live at 5 p.m.: Wild return home to face San Jose, follow on Gameview
The Wild are back at Xcel Energy Center after a West Coast road trip. Tap here for play-by-play and in-game stats on tonight's rematch, as well as scores from around the NHL.
Nation
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show
National transportation officials are in Dallas on Sunday investigating the cause of the midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead.