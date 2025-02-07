Timberwolves-Trail Blazers game preview: Injury report, radio-TV information, key players

Game preview: The Wolves were swept in back-to-back games in Portland in early November in a low point of the season. ... The Blazers are 23-29 and 13th in the Western Conference but have won nine of 10 and six in a row. ... G Anfernee Simons (18.4) and G Shaedon Sharpe (17.4) are Portland’s leading scorers. ... The Wolves (29-23) are sixth in the West after beating Houston on Wednesday night, but are 2½ games behind the fifth-place Lakers. Top-six teams avoid the play-in games. ... G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and F Julius Randle (groin) are out.