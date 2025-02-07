Wolves

Timberwolves-Trail Blazers game preview: Injury report, radio-TV information, key players

The Timberwolves have moved into sixth in the Western Conference.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 7, 2025 at 11:30PM
Wolves guard Anthony Edwards worked against Houston guard Dillon Brooks on Thursday at Target Center. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

Portland Trail Blazers at Timberwolves

Saturday, 7 p.m., Target Center

TV, radio: Ch. 11, Fan Duel Sports North, iHeart radio app

Game preview: The Wolves were swept in back-to-back games in Portland in early November in a low point of the season. ... The Blazers are 23-29 and 13th in the Western Conference but have won nine of 10 and six in a row. ... G Anfernee Simons (18.4) and G Shaedon Sharpe (17.4) are Portland’s leading scorers. ... The Wolves (29-23) are sixth in the West after beating Houston on Wednesday night, but are 2½ games behind the fifth-place Lakers. Top-six teams avoid the play-in games. ... G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and F Julius Randle (groin) are out.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves-Trail Blazers game preview: Injury report, radio-TV information, key players

card image

The Timberwolves have moved into sixth in the Western Conference.

Wolves

Timberwolves turn feisty, surge away from Rockets propelled by 41 points from Edwards

card image

Wolves

Hamstrung by salary rules, Timberwolves make no moves at NBA trade deadline

card image