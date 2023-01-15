More from Star Tribune
Colleges
St. Cloud State retires Matt Cullen's number, shuts out Colorado College
Cullen's No. 9 is only the second number to be retired by the Huskies.
High Schools
From the best in Class 1A boys hockey: 'We pretty much did make history tonight'
No. 1 Warroad defeats No. 2 Hermantown, stopping a 103-game streak with inspiration usually reserved for a rivalry.
www.startribune.com
Timberwolves topple Cavaliers 110-102
The Timberwolves hosted Cleveland on Saturday at the Target Center, defeating the Cavaliers 110-102 after trailing at halftime.
Wild
Wild hang on for 2-1 home victory over Arizona
Frederick Gaudreau scored for the second time in as many games for the Wild, who also won for the second game in a row after a three-game slide.
West Metro
Mother accused of killing her son, Eli Hart, indicted on first-degree murder charges
The boy's body was found in the trunk of his mother's car. The mother, Julissa Thaler, now faces two charges in his killing, including one that could send her to prison for life.