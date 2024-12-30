Timberwolves-Thunder game preview: Oklahoma City has won 11 in a row
The Thunder are thriving despite the loss of center Chet Holmgren, who has a fractured pelvis.
Tuesday, 7 p.m., Paycom Center
TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeart app
Thunder update: They are the best team in the Western Conference at 26-5 despite playing the past six weeks without injured C Chet Holmgren (pelvis fracture). He could return in late January. … OKC has won 11 in a row and is the NBA’s top-ranked defensive team (103.3). … G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.0 points per game (second in the league) and G Jalen Williams 21.2. … The Thunder were the top seed in the West last season and, like the Wolves, were eliminated by Dallas in the playoffs.
Wolves update: It’s the first of four meetings with the Thunder this season for the Wolves (17-14 and nine games behind OKC in the West standings). … G Donte DiVincenzo has 48 points in his past two games, including 11-for-20 on threes. … The Wolves are sixth in NBA defensive rating (109.2). … They are in a stretch of 19 games in 35 days. … G Anthony Edwards (24.9) is 13th in the NBA in scoring.
After a thief stole the Mankato West High School hockey team's hockey sticks, they couldn't play their final tournament game in Duluth this weekend. Now hockey lovers and kid lovers have united to buy them new sticks.