The Latest

Timberwolves-Thunder game preview: Oklahoma City has won 11 in a row

The Thunder are thriving despite the loss of center Chet Holmgren, who has a fractured pelvis.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 30, 2024 at 11:08PM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) chase down a loose ball on Sunday at Target Center. The Wolves won 112-110. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday, 7 p.m., Paycom Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeart app

Thunder update: They are the best team in the Western Conference at 26-5 despite playing the past six weeks without injured C Chet Holmgren (pelvis fracture). He could return in late January. … OKC has won 11 in a row and is the NBA’s top-ranked defensive team (103.3). … G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.0 points per game (second in the league) and G Jalen Williams 21.2. … The Thunder were the top seed in the West last season and, like the Wolves, were eliminated by Dallas in the playoffs.

Wolves update: It’s the first of four meetings with the Thunder this season for the Wolves (17-14 and nine games behind OKC in the West standings). … G Donte DiVincenzo has 48 points in his past two games, including 11-for-20 on threes. … The Wolves are sixth in NBA defensive rating (109.2). … They are in a stretch of 19 games in 35 days. … G Anthony Edwards (24.9) is 13th in the NBA in scoring.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from The Latest

See More

Duluth

Tolkkinen: Supporters ease the sting of hockey stick theft in Duluth

Staff headshot
Karen Tolkkinen
card image

After a thief stole the Mankato West High School hockey team's hockey sticks, they couldn't play their final tournament game in Duluth this weekend. Now hockey lovers and kid lovers have united to buy them new sticks.

The Latest

Timberwolves-Thunder game preview: Oklahoma City has won 11 in a row

card image

Gophers

Former Olympian and Gophers hockey player Lilyholm killed in car crash

card image