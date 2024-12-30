Timberwolves-Thunder game preview: Oklahoma City has won 11 in a row

Thunder update: They are the best team in the Western Conference at 26-5 despite playing the past six weeks without injured C Chet Holmgren (pelvis fracture). He could return in late January. … OKC has won 11 in a row and is the NBA’s top-ranked defensive team (103.3). … G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.0 points per game (second in the league) and G Jalen Williams 21.2. … The Thunder were the top seed in the West last season and, like the Wolves, were eliminated by Dallas in the playoffs.