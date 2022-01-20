ATLANTA – Everything was going just fine for the Timberwolves early in their 134-122 loss to the Hawks.

The Wolves were rolling offensively and had built a double-digit lead that they maintained at halftime.

Then in the third quarter it all went wrong in spectacular, frustrating fashion. Anthony Edwards was ejected in a homecoming game for the Atlanta native while Karl-Anthony Towns picked up both a technical and flagrant foul at the end of the quarter to cap off one of the most maddening 12 minutes of the Wolves' season.

The Wolves entered the third quarter with a 73-61 lead, even after Patrick Beverley exited the night early because of a sprained right ankle. But it didn't take long for their emotions to run over. Atlanta scored 20 of the first 22 points to take the lead for the first time all night. All wasn't lost for the Wolves, but as has happened occasionally this season, they took umbrage with the way officials were calling the game.

Towns was snippy all quarter, especially as young forward Onyeka Okongwu was guarding him. Towns frequently complained to the officials from the start of the third quarter.

That seemed to rub off on Edwards in the wrong way. After a drive to the basket with 5 minutes, 57 seconds to play, Edwards got up and complained to a nearby official earning his first technical. He didn't walk away and instead still talked up the official and received a quick second technical and an ejection in front of several friends and family members in his hometown of Atlanta. He finished with 20 points.

Trae Young also wasn't making the Wolves feel any better. He caught fire from all over the floor in the third quarter for 23 of his 37 points as Atlanta's lead kept growing to 13 with under a minute to play in the third.

The Wolves had the ball down 103-93 with time winding down in the quarter when Towns hit a fadeaway on Okongwu as he kicked his leg out. Towns appeared to stare down Okongwu, who had fallen down, and say something to him, which drew a technical. Officials reviewed the play and after a lengthy review determined Towns had committed a flagrant foul and they would wipe away the basket as well. There was no immediate explanation from officials via pool report why Towns drew the flagrant and technical fouls or why Edwards was ejected.

The quarter ended with the Hawks hitting three free throws and officially taking a 106-93 lead into the fourth after a five-point swing.

The fourth quarter was much more subdued from a temper standpoint and the Wolves cut it to 128-122 late but never got closer. D'Angelo Russell had 31 for the Wolves. Towns finished with 17. De'Andre Hunter had 22 as six Hawks scored double figures.

The hot and bothered third erased all the progress the Wolves had made in the first, which included a strong start from Edwards.

Edwards got involved early as he hit the first basket of the game and had 12 points in the first quarter.

The first 12 minutes was all Wolves as they opened a double-digit lead less than six minutes into the game. The Wolves got whatever they wanted offensively and shot 16 of 27 to open the game ahead 42-26 after one.

But Beverley had to exit because of the injury and two of the Wolves' other best defenders, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels, got in foul trouble. Atlanta got its act together in the second quarter with a 60% shooting performance (12 of 20). The Wolves outshot them – until the third.