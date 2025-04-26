Timberwolves take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3.5; over/under is 209.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 97-87 on Dec. 14 led by 23 points from Anthony Edwards, while Austin Reaves scored 18 points for the .
The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.7.
The Lakers have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 42.4 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.8.
The Timberwolves are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 113.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow.