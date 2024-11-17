Timberwolves-Suns game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Wolves update: The Wolves ended their three-game losing streak with a 130-126 overtime victory Friday night over the Kings in Sacramento, which was their second victory there this season. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, including seven in OT, and Julius Randle added five of his 26 points in the extra period as the Wolves overcame 60 points from Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox andblowing a 20-point lead. Edwards shot 14-for-27, including 6-for-14 from three-point range after going 0-for-9 in Wednesday’s loss at Portland. They return home for one game before hitting the road to Toronto and Boston later this week. Mike Conley, who rested Wednesday against Portland, had a season-high four three-pointers for 14 points Friday. He added five steals and seven assists. They have no injuries listed.