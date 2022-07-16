Josh Minott, a Timberwolves second-round draft pick, signed his rookie contract on Saturday.

The 45th overall pick out of Memphis gets a four-year deal for $6.8 million, an NBA source confirmed.

The 19-year-old forward, who averaged 6.6 points for Memphis as a freshman, has been impressive in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Wolves edge Hornets

Forward Kevon Harris scored 23 points, 12 by making all four three-pointers he took, to lead the Timberwolves to an 89-86 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. Harris also had seven turnover vs. one assist.

Others in double figures for the Wolves were Matt Lewis with 19 points, Wendell Moore Jr. with 15 and Minott with 12. Marial Shayok had 10 assists.

JT Thor led Charlotte with 28 points.

Preseason slate set

The Timberwolves will play five exhibition games, concluding with one at Target Center against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Oct. 14, the team announced.

The Wolves will open preseason play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. Then the Wolves will play twice at Crypto.com Arena against the L.A. Clippers on Saturday, Oct. 9 and the Lakers on Wednesday, Oct. 12.