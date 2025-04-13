Timberwolves secure playoff spot with 116-105 win over Jazz behind 43 points from Anthony Edwards

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards had 18 of his 43 points in the third quarter to help the Minnesota Timberwolves pull away from the Utah Jazz for a 116-105 victory on Sunday to secure a spot in the playoffs and stay out of the play-in games.
Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 18 rebounds and Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points for the Timberwolves (49-33), who have the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference and will face the third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.
Edwards initially faced a suspension for this game for a technical foul on Friday that would've given him an NBA -high 18 this season, but the league rescinded that penalty after a review. Edwards went 7 for 18 from deep to finish with an NBA-leading 320 made 3-pointers.
Brice Sensabaugh scored 22 points for the Jazz (17-65), who finished with the worst record in the NBA and the worst mark in franchise history by six games.
Takeaways
Jazz: Finishing last in the league for the best position in the draft lottery was made easier with 10 players held out. Washington's buzzer-beating shot to win at Miami ensured Utah had the worst record to itself.
Timberwolves: Their 17-4 record since the start of March is the third-best in the NBA behind Boston and Oklahoma City. Despite some rocky stretches and inexplicable losses, this team is fully healthy and confident entering the postseason.
Key moment