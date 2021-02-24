The Timberwolves released their second-half schedule on Wednesday.

The first half ends on March 3, and the season resumes eight days later with a game in New Orleans.

The home portion of the schedule starts with back-to-back games against Portland on March 13-14 at Target Center.

The regular season ends on May 16.

Timberwolves second-half schedule

March 11, at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 13, Portland, 7 p.m.

March 14, Portland, 7 p.m.

March 16, at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

March 18, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

March 19, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

March 22, Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

March 24, Dallas, 7 p.m.

March 26, Houston, 7 p.m.

March 27, Houston, 7 p.m.

March 29, at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

March 31, New York, 7 p.m.

April 2, at Memphis, 7 p.m.

April 3, at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

April 5, Sacramento, 6 p.m.

April 7, at Indiana, 6 p.m.

April 9, at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

April 11, Chicago, 7 p.m.

April 12, Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

April 14, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

April 16, Miami, 7 p.m.

April 18, at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

April 20, at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

April 21, at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

April 24, at Utah, 8 p.m.

April 26, Utah, 7 p.m.

April 27, at Houston, 7 pm

April 29, Golden State, 7 p.m.

May 1, New Orleans, 7 p.m.

May 5, Memphis, 7 p.m.

May 7, at Miami, 7 p.m.

May 9, at Orlando, 6 p.m.

May 11, at Detroit, 6 p.m.

May 13, Denver, 7 p.m.

May 15, Boston, TBD

May 16, Dallas, TBD