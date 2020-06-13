By the numbers
Final record: 19-45 (8-24 at home and 11-21 on the road)
Longest winning streak: Three games (first three of season)
Longest losing streak: 13 games (Jan. 11 to Feb. 5)
Team stats: 113.3 points per game, 117.5 points allowed per game
Individual leaders (min. 32 games): Scoring, Karl-Anthony Towns, 26.5; rebounding, Towns, 10.8; assists, Jeff Teague, 6.1
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
The Latest: La. Tech football player positive for COVID-19
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world: ___ Louisiana Tech officials say a football player has tested positive…
Local
Livestream at Litchfield HS set for student-athlete who died in crash
The 16-year-old was a hockey and football player.
Gophers
Schools debate whether to detail positive tests for athletes
Over the past two weeks, as college athletes have returned to campuses to work out and prepare for sports later this year, a handful of…
Wild
'Long overdue': White NHL players find their voice on racism
Brian Boyle is a 35-year-old grizzled veteran of 13 National Hockey League seasons who grew up outside Boston.After seeing video of George Floyd's death, Boyle…
Vikings
Mayfield "absolutely" will kneel during national anthem
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.