By the numbers

Final record: 19-45 (8-24 at home and 11-21 on the road)

Longest winning streak: Three games (first three of season)

Longest losing streak: 13 games (Jan. 11 to Feb. 5)

Team stats: 113.3 points per game, 117.5 points allowed per game

Individual leaders (min. 32 games): Scoring, Karl-Anthony Towns, 26.5; rebounding, Towns, 10.8; assists, Jeff Teague, 6.1