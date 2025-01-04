Timberwolves say Rob Dillingham likely out another two weeks because of ankle injury

Rookie guard Rob Dillingham is likely out another two weeks as he recovers from a right ankle sprain, the Timberwolves announced Friday.
The No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft had an MRI that revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain.
Dillingham has missed the Wolves’ past three games because of the injury and also missed multiple games earlier in the season because of an ankle injury.
In a news release, the Wolves said Dillingham had a magnetic resonance imaging exam that revealed a Grade 2 ankle sprain. His return to play timeline was one to two weeks and he will re-evaluated in one week.
The 20-year-old Dillingham was drafted eighth overall in this year’s NBA draft by the Wolves, who traded up with San Antonio to land the pick in exchange for a 2030 pick swap and an unprotected first-round pick in 2031. The former Kentucky standout has not been a regular part of the rotation, having played in 15 games this season, averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 assists and 8.5 minutes.
