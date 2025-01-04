Timberwolves say Rob Dillingham likely out another two weeks because of ankle injury

The 20-year-old Dillingham was drafted eighth overall in this year’s NBA draft by the Wolves, who traded up with San Antonio to land the pick in exchange for a 2030 pick swap and an unprotected first-round pick in 2031. The former Kentucky standout has not been a regular part of the rotation, having played in 15 games this season, averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 assists and 8.5 minutes.