IMPACT PLAYER
Jakob Poeltl, Spurs
Poeltl had 14 points and 14 rebounds as one of six Spurs in double figures. The big man also added four assists.
By the numbers
24 Fast-break points for San Antonio.
35 The Spurs' largest lead.
25 Wolves' three-point percentage.
Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14
Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning Patriots starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.
Sports
Scheifele, Hellebuyck lead Jets to 4-0 win over Blues
Mark Scheifele scored in the second period and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-0 on Monday night.
Wolves
Timberwolves rally late in lackluster loss to Spurs
Their effort playing on the tail end of a back-to-back set of games wasn't there, and they trailed by 32 after the third quarter.
Sports
Knicks keep Banchero, Magic winless with 115-102 victory
Jalen Brunson fired the ball ahead to Obi Toppin, who dropped it behind him to a trailing RJ Barrett for a dunk that capped what may have been the highlight play of the New York Knicks' early season.
Sports
Previously winless Rockets hand Jazz first loss, 114-108
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jalen Green added 25 to lead the previously winless Houston Rockets to a 114-108 victory over Utah on Monday night, handing the Jazz their first loss of the season.