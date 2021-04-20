9 p.m. today and Wednesday at Sacramento • BSN Plus, 830-AM

Two beleaguered defenses meet

Wolves update: After beating the Heat on Friday, the Timberwolves put up little fight against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday in a 124-105 loss in which they once trailed by 38. Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points, his lowest point total since March 14. … Since the All-Star break the Wolves are allowing the most fast-break points of any team, 15.5 per game. … The Wolves also have the second-most steals per game since the All-Star break with 9.1. … Anthony Edwards did not record a steal Sunday, ending a streak of 25 consecutive games with one.

Kings update: The Kings lost to the Wolves 116-106 at Target Center on April 5 and will host this back-to-back set of games Tuesday and Wednesday. The Kings own the worst defensive rating in the league at 117.5 points allowed per 100 possessions. … The Kings allow the most points in the paint at 53.4. … G De'Aaron Fox is averaging a career high 25.3 points. … In 15 career games against Minnesota, Buddy Hield is shooting 43% from three-point range while averaging 17.1 points.

Chris Hine