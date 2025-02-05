Wolves

Timberwolves-Rockets game preview: Injury report, radio-TV information, key players

Houston is a surprising third in the NBA’s Western Conference.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 11:18PM
Fans at Target Center cheer on the Wolves during Monday's loss to Sacramento. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Houston Rockets at Timberwolves

7 p.m. Thursday at Target Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports Network; iHeart app

Game preview: The Wolves are on a back-to-back while the Rockets lost at Brooklyn on Tuesday. … Houston is 32-18 and third in the Western Conference. … G Jalen Green (21.3) and F Alperen Sengün (19.2) are the leading scorers. … The Rockets picked up G Jaden Springer from the Celtics on Wednesday. … G Fred VanVleet (ankle) did not play Tuesday, and F Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) and Tari Eason (leg) are also sidelined. … For the Timberwolves, F Julius Randle (right adductor strain) and G Donte DiVincenzo (toe) are out. An injury update on Randle said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

